Thane: 26-yr-old held for trying to kill brother-in-law

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to kill his brother-in-law in Kalyan because his cellphone did not have enough charge to play a game.

The accused has been identified as Rajnish Rajbhar. “His brother-in-law Om Bavdankar had come to Rajbhar’s house in Kolsewadi, along with his wife. On Thursday night, Rajbhar was playing the PUBG game and later put his cellphone on charge. However, when he woke up, his phone was not charged,” a police officer said.

An enraged Rajbhar, armed with a knife, allegedly attacked all the electronic goods in the house because he could not play the game. “When Bavdankar tried to stop him, Rajbhar attacked him and stabbed him in the arms and the torso,” the officer said.

As the neighbours arrived at the spot, the police were alerted and Bavdankar was taken to the hospital. “We have taken Rajbhar in custody. He used a kitchen knife on Bavdankar and the wounds are not very deep. We have booked him for attempt to murder,” the officer said.

A petition seeking a ban on online game PUBG is pending before the Bombay High Court.