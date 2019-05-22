Thane: 25-year-old arrested for ‘murder’ of transgender in Kolsewadi

The Mumbra Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering a transgender in Kolsewadi. The accused was allegedly trying to escape when he was arrested by the police, sources said.

Advertising

According to the police, 38-year-old Reva Desai was a transgender and had been hounding the accused, identified as Sushil Bhalerao, for money. “The accused and victim were acquaintances and used to meet near the victim’s house in Kolsewadi. On Monday night, Desai told Bhalerao that his entire family will die of some disease. Bhalerao, who had recently lost a relative, started fighting with her and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing,” a senior officer said.

While the Kolsewadi police registered a case of murder, they intimated other police stations about the accused who was on the run. “On Tuesday morning, Mumbra police spotted a man who seemed to be trying to avoid the patrolling van. When they stopped him, he started to run,” the officer said. The patrolling officers nabbed him and upon interrogation, he confessed that he had killed Desai the previous night and was trying to get out of Thane, police said. “Bhalerao has been arrested and handed over to Kolsewadi police,” said an officer.