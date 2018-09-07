Thane: 23-year-old arrested for murder by Kalyan police

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old man was arrested by Kalyan police for allegedly beating a man to death. The deceased person was allegedly in a relationship with the accused’s sister, sources said.

According to Shivaji Nagar police, the deceased, Babbu Bagdi (25), was brought to the civil hospital on Thursday morning. “The accused, identified as Rahul Namdev, told the hospital that the man had been found on the road. But the man died in the hospital and the authorities contacted us,” said an officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.

But when the police realised that the man had multiple injuries and he died due to internal bleeding, they started investigating. “Namdev, who is an autorickshaw driver, kept changing his statements and we grew suspicious. Then we realised that Bagdi and Namdev were neighbours,” an officer said. After interrogating Namdev, the police realised that he had beaten up Bagdi. “Bagdi was in a relationship with Namdev’s sister for the past couple of years. Since Bagdi was from UP and had been working here as a daily wage labourer, the woman’s family was against the relationship,” the officer added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App