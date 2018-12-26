Thane: 21-year-old man held for setting 18 vehicles ablaze

A 21-year-old man was arrested after 18 two-wheelers caught fire at Panchpakhadi on Tuesday.

“The accused Gaurav Palvi had an argument with Prashant Bhoir, who runs a laundromat in the area. Palvi wanted to set Bhoir’s bike ablaze but accidentally set 18 other vehicles on fire,” said a Thane police officer.

The fire also spread to a nearby shop. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred at Panchpakhadi around 2.30 am on Tuesday, said Thane police.

“We were alerted about the fire when it spread to the shop. Eighteen two-wheelers parked in front of the society were gutted. The fire was started using petrol, taken probably from one of the vehicles,” said an officer familiar with the investigation. As per sources, the blaze was controlled by the fire brigade within an hour.