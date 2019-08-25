Thane: 2 killed, 5 hurt as building collapses in Bhiwandi

A ground plus four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi on Saturday, killing two and injuring five others. The building’s residents had been evacuated after it developed cracks on Friday but the deceased had returned to the place to collect their belongings when it collapsed, police said.

Advertising

According to Shanti Nagar police, the deceased were identified as Siraj Anwar Ansari (26) and Saqib Shaikh (22). “The building was old and had been declared dangerous. It developed cracks on Friday and the authorities had evacuated its residents,” a police officer said. “All 22 families living in the building had been evacuated. However, some of the occupants had gone back to collect their belongings,” the officer added.

At around 2.30 am, the building collapsed, police said. “Five injured persons, including a fire fighter, who was engaged in evacuating the building’s occupants late into the night, were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital,” a civic official said.

“On Friday around 9.30 pm cracks developed in the building. Officials evacuated 22 families and sealed it,” Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Commissioner Ashok Rankhamb said.

Civic officials said they were checking how people entered the building.