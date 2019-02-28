Thane: 19-year-old crushed under train while crossing tracks

A 19-year-old nursing student on Tuesday was crushed by a train when she was crossing the tracks ahead of Ulhasnagar station.

Railway police identified the woman as Aarti Motagi. “She was a resident of camp number 4 in Ulhasnagar. She was studying in the first year of nursing at the Bharatiya Vidyapeeth College in Navi Mumbai,” said an officer from Kalyan railway police.

Police said Aarti was on her way home when she decided to take a shortcut and started crossing the tracks. “She was crushed under a fast local train going towards Karjat. We identified her from her ID card that she was carrying,” the officer said.

Motagi had recently started going to college and was a good student, said her neighbours from camp number four. “Her father Basavraj Motagi runs a business and she has two siblings,” added a neighbour.

“We have been trying to raise awareness among people to not cross the tracks, but even educated people do so instead of using the overhead bridge. We have registered an accidental death report and handed over the body to the family,” said a senior railway police officer.