Thane: 16-yr-old gangraped, 2 held

Minor raped under Friendship day treat pretext (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men who took her out on the pretext of a “Friendship Day treat” on Sunday. The accused were arrested on Monday.

According to the police, the duo have been identified as Pratik (22) and Bhushan (18). “They were all friends. On Sunday, they asked the girl to accompany them for a Friendship Day treat. They took her to an empty house and raped her there multiple times,” an officer said.

“The accused threatened the girl and asked her not to speak about the incident,” the officer added. “The girl reached home late at night and was in trauma. She later told her parents who lodged a complaint,” the officer said.

The accused were arrested on Monday morning, the police said. They have been remanded in police custody. “We have booked them under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code. We are investigating further,” a senior officer said.

