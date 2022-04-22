Thane: 14-year-old dead, minor friend in ICU after bike accident

A 14-year-old boy was killed and his 16-year-old friend was left battling for his life after the bike they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Vanjarpatti flyover in Bhiwandi, Thane in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place around 1 am on a bridge, when the deceased, Zaid Shaikh, and his friend, Kaif Danish Siddiqui, were riding a KTM bike and took the bridge from the Millat Nagar end. Soon after the accident took place, Zaid’s family received the information.

They rushed to the spot and saw Zaid and his friend lying unconscious with the bike fallen at a distance. The duo was rushed to Siraj hospital, where Zaid was declared dead due to multiple injuries, including internal head injuries. His friend, too, had suffered grievous injuries, and was transferred to a hospital in Thane.

“We will find out who the owner of the bike is and take appropriate action against the person, as it’s against the law to give your vehicle to minors,” said a police official.

The 14-year-old is survived by his parents and 8-year-old brother.

Based on a complaint given by the minor’s uncle, who runs a scrap shop, the Nizampura police registered an FIR against an unknown vehicle under sections 279, 304A, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code for rash and negligent driving causing death and grievous injury, and sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victims and not informing the police about the accident.