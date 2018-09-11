Thane: 13-year-old boy raped; teenager arrested

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old youth in Ulhasnagar on Saturday. Police arrested the accused on Sunday. According to the police, the accused and the victim stay in the same building. The incident came to light after the boy complained of pain in his private parts on Sunday. “The parents informed us. When we interrogated the boy in presence of his parents, he recounted the incident,” an officer said. The accused had allegedly spotted the boy playing outside the house and taken him to a nearby under-construction shop, promising to get him new toys, said a police officer. “The boy was raped by the accused who threatened him saying he should not speak to anybody about the incident,” the officer said. “We have booked the accused under various sections of the POCSO Act. He has been remanded in police custody,” the officer said.

