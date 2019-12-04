Thane: 12 patients vomit blood after antibiotic shots

As many as 12 patients, including three women, vomited blood and complained of giddiness after they were allegedly administered expired antibiotic injections at state-run Dr BG Chaya hospital in Thane district, officials said. The patients were shifted to Central hospital in Ambernath Monday night after their condition reportedly worsened.
A doctor from the Central hospital said, “The patients had been admitted for treatment of fever and cold at Chaya hospital. They were administered injections, which seem to have caused a bad reaction.” Seema Rajput, a relative of one of the victims, claimed that the patients had started vomiting blood around 10 pm “after they were given an injection”.
On Monday night, relatives of patients created a ruckus at Dr BG Chaya hospital, following which police were called. “We have taken samples of the medicines administered to the patients and will send them for checking,” a police officer said. Meanwhile, all the patients were declared out of danger at Central hospital. “The patients had a reaction from the medicines. We are investigating what exactly happened. They are under observation, but not critical,” a doctor at Central hospital said. The Dr BG Chaya hospital denied that patients were administered expired medicines.
