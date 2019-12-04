Thane: 12 patients vomit blood after antibiotic shots

12 patients, including three women, vomited blood and complained of giddiness after they were allegedly administered expired antibiotic injections at state-run Dr BG Chaya hospital in Thane district. (Representational Image) 12 patients, including three women, vomited blood and complained of giddiness after they were allegedly administered expired antibiotic injections at state-run Dr BG Chaya hospital in Thane district. (Representational Image)

As many as 12 patients, including three women, vomited blood and complained of giddiness after they were allegedly administered expired antibiotic injections at state-run Dr BG Chaya hospital in Thane district, officials said. The patients were shifted to Central hospital in Ambernath Monday night after their condition reportedly worsened.

A doctor from the Central hospital said, “The patients had been admitted for treatment of fever and cold at Chaya hospital. They were administered injections, which seem to have caused a bad reaction.” Seema Rajput, a relative of one of the victims, claimed that the patients had started vomiting blood around 10 pm “after they were given an injection”.

On Monday night, relatives of patients created a ruckus at Dr BG Chaya hospital, following which police were called. “We have taken samples of the medicines administered to the patients and will send them for checking,” a police officer said. Meanwhile, all the patients were declared out of danger at Central hospital. “The patients had a reaction from the medicines. We are investigating what exactly happened. They are under observation, but not critical,” a doctor at Central hospital said. The Dr BG Chaya hospital denied that patients were administered expired medicines.

