Thane: 11 children fall ill after anganwadi worker gives higher dose of medicine

ELEVEN CHILDREN fell ill at Sogaon village in Thane’s Shahapur taluka on Wednesday evening after allegedly being administered a higher than usual dose of folic acid syrup at a state-run ashramshala. Six of the 11 children, who are out of danger, have been admitted at the Shahapur sub-district civil hospital.

Advertising

Shahapur tehsildar Ravindra Baviskar said that the children showed symptoms of dehydration and nausea. “The children are given multivitamins and folic acid every month by anganwadi workers. After having their dose on Wednesday, 11 children, between the age group of 11 to 12 years, fell ill and were rushed to the health centre in the village,” Baviskar added.

While five children were allowed to go after being administered medicines, six had to be transferred to the hospital.

“It has come forth that the anganwadi worker had accidentally given a higher than usual dosage to the children. The issue has been reported to the district health officer, who will decide what action, if any, will be taken against the worker. The children are out of danger and are under observation,” said Baviskar.

Advertising

The anganwadi workers, district officials said, are contractual workers, who perform such duties as part of the malnutrition eradication programme in the district. “Usually, all workers are trained. This might have been a mistake.

We are looking into the matter. The safety of the children is of utmost importance,” a senior official said.

The children hail from villages around Sogaon, and have been studying at the ashramshala, where they are given midday meals and also monthly dosage of medicines and food supplements, sources said.