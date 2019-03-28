Thane: 100 phones seized from ‘gang involved in snatching, house break-ins’; 3 held

Police claimed to have busted a gang involved in house break-ins and mobile phone snatching, with Thane Rural police arresting three members. One member, however, managed to escape but police seized over 100 mobile phones from the house of one of the accused.

According to police, the accused were identified as Imran Mohammad Ansari (24), Safiullah Ansari (27) and Zahid Ahmad Khan (27).

“They were arrested when they were trying to break into a jewellery store on March 14. We were interrogating them, when one of them slipped up about the stolen phones,” said a senior officer from Navghar police.

“Khan, a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, was previously working with a phone company and had a vast network of buyers of used phones; some even across the border in Nepal,” an officer said.

The officer said, “The accused would steal phones on local trains or snatch them in busy areas. Sometimes, they broke into mobile phone stores. They would then transfer the stolen phones to different people, who would take them to Nepal. Even the IMEI numbers on the phones were changed as they were opened and their parts jumbled up.”

“Some phones were for selling locally, high-end ones were sent abroad,” said the officer, adding, “we are trying to trace their connections.”