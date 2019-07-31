Thane: 10-yr-old boy, father die in wall collapse

A 40-YEAR-OLD man and his 10-year-old son died in Thane after a wall of their house collapsed on them early Tuesday. The wall allegedly collapsed following a landslide in the nearby hillock.

Following the incident, 19 people were evacuated from the chawl at Atkonteshwar Nagar in Kalwa. The deceased have been identified as Birendra Jaiswar and his son Sunny. “The Adarsh Mitra Mandal Chawl is situated abutting a hillock. A landslide on the hillock crashed on one of the room’s walls, knocking it down around 1 am,” said a Kalwa police officer.

“Birendra Jaiswar and Sunny were pulled out by their neighbours and the members of the disaster response force. They were rushed to the Chatrapati Shivaji hospital in Kalwa but were declared brought dead,” said an official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

“We had declared the hillock dangerous earlier and had asked residents to vacate. Now, 19 people have been evacuated and the chawl has been sealed,” he added.

Jaiswar’s wife Gudiya (35) suffered injuries on the head and limbs, the TMC official said. “She is out of danger but under observation at the hospital. The police have been alerted to not let anyone inside the chawl,” he added.

Thane has been facing heavy rain since Friday. This is the second wall collapse in the area in as many days. A part of a building in Rabodi had collapsed Monday. No one was injured. “There are many dangerous buildings in Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra. Notices have been served to all of them and most have been evacuated,” said a senior TMC official.

In another incident, the roof of a house collapsed in Palghar early Tuesday, injuring four members of a family. The residents claimed the roof had collapsed because of the rains, as it had started leaking a day earlier.

Kishore Vimawala (67), his wife Kalpana (63) and their sons Nipesh (36) and Jigar (34), were sleeping in the one-storey two-room house on Palghar-Mahim Road when the roof collapsed into the bedroom around 4.30 am. “We were woken up by a loud rumble. I thought it was the earthquake,” said one of Vimawala’s next-door neighbours.

“None of them have sustained serious injuries except for a couple of fractures. We offered them a shelter but they decided to go live with neighbours,” said an official from the collector’s office.

“The house had started leaking and they didn’t put any plastic on top of the tiles. This made them susceptible to a collapse. We are now trying to sort out their belongings,” said a neighbour.