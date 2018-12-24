Thailand, Malaysia among top holiday spots in winter

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore figure on the top of favourite international destinations for tourists this winter.

Popular domestic destinations are Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, according to travel portals. What’s more, there is an 80 per cent rise in travel bookings this time over last winter.

According to EaseMyTrip, booking data for international destinations in December shows Thailand on top with more than 4,000 holiday bookings and over 20,000 air tickets sold while Malaysia is in second place with over 4,000 holiday bookings and over 8,000 air tickets sold.

Data also shows tourists prefer to take a cruise till Singapore. Singapore has more than 3,000 bookings for holiday trips with cruise.

For Bali, there are more than 2,500 holiday bookings and over 10,000 air tickets sold. As per Yatra.com, short-haul destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, Dubai and Malaysia are also popular.

When it comes to domestic destinations, according to Yatra.com, Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and hill stations in Himachal Pradesh are popular in winter.

A recent Yatra.com survey found that 67.8 per cent of the respondents wanted to explore domestic destinations and enjoy the country’s chilly weather compared to 32.1 per cent, who were keen on overseas vacations.

The survey pointed out that this trend was particularly popular among the millennials, who like multiple vacations in a year.

Travellers keen on frequent short trips are likely to choose domestic destinations over international ones and, hence, short-haul trips, as a trend, has picked up this year, the survey said.

Nishant Pitti, CEO, EaseMyTrip, said more Indians have planned winter vacations this year against last year.

The main factors driving online travel bookings in India are 24×7 availability with complete service support, he added.