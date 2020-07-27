Thackeray urges PM to extend deadline of supply of masks, PPE kits to state

Thackeray also informed in the meeting that he has given instructions to set up ‘Corona Dakshata Samitis’ in each village in the state to check the spread of coronavirus. Thackeray also informed in the meeting that he has given instructions to set up ‘Corona Dakshata Samitis’ in each village in the state to check the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the supply of N95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the state even after the proposed deadline of September.

“We are getting the N 95 masks and PPE kits but the existing deadline for their supply is till September. The deadline needs to be extended further till the Covid-19 situation is brought under control. So that we can focus on extending the medical facilities and treatment to the Covid-19 patients in the state,” said Thackeray during the launch of high throughput Covid-19 testing facilities by ICMR’s laboratories at Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida.

PM e-inaugurated the facilities and Thackeray attended the programme through video-conference.

The chief minister further sought Modi’s assistance in setting up a permanent Immunological Laboratory and Research Centre in the state. “We want to set up a permanent Immunological Laboratory and Research Centre in Maharashtra to aid the ongoing battle against coronavirus. The proposed centre would help to combat viruses not just today but in the years to come,” he added.

Thackeray also informed in the meeting that he has given instructions to set up ‘Corona Dakshata Samitis’ in each village in the state to check the spread of coronavirus. These samitis will have prominent local residents who will ensure that the precautionary measures are strictly adhered to by citizens, said Thackeray.

He also highlighted the state’s initiative of setting up a district-wise task force of doctors across the state. He thanked the PM for the continuous support to the state to fight the Covid-19 battle.

