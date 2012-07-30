Thackeray to stay in hospital for 2 more days

Doctors treating Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at Lilavati Hospital said,he would have to continue his hospital stay at least for the next two days and could be discharged only next week. They also said while Thackerays health is fine,he is scheduled to undergo a few more tests. Thackeray,85,was shifted out of the ICU of the hospital to a private room on Wednesday. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness.

