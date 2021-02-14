Thackeray says 22-yr-old woman’s death in Pune to be probed properly

Thackeray's statement comes in wake of allegations linking a Shiv Sena minister to the woman's death. (File Photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said a proper inquiry will be conducted into the death of a 22-year-old woman in Pune and the truth of the matter will prevail. Thackeray’s statement comes in wake of allegations linking a Shiv Sena minister to the woman’s death.

“A proper inquiry will be conducted and the truth will come out. Action will be taken against those responsible. But there should not be any attempt to destroy someone’s life. At the same time, there should be no attempt to hide the truth,” said Thackeray while speaking to the media when asked about the Sena minister’s link to the woman’s death.

Pooja Chavan (22), a resident of Parli Vaijanath in Beed district, Marathwada, died after falling from the balcony of a flat in Hadapsar area of Pune early on February 8. Some social media posts and audio clips were circulated in the last few days, linking the Sena minister to her death.

On Friday, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the state director general of police (DGP) seeking a probe into the audio clips.