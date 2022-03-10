scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Thackeray’s office seeks he be allowed to sit while speaking in House

Thackeray had undergone a spine surgery on November 12 and is undergoing intense physiotherapy. He had attended the joint session of both the Houses on March 3 in the Central Hall and also come to the Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 10, 2022 12:23:26 am
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office has written to the state legislature, seeking that he be allowed to sit while speaking in the House.

Both the CM secretariat and Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab sent a letter in this regard to the state legislature.

Earlier, the PWD had made railings in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council for the CM to take support during the Winter Session of the legislature.

More than a decade ago, special permissions were given to Jayant Patil when he was the finance minister after he met with an accident near Bengaluru.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
