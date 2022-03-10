Thackeray’s office seeks he be allowed to sit while speaking in House

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office has written to the state legislature, seeking that he be allowed to sit while speaking in the House.

Thackeray had undergone a spine surgery on November 12 and is undergoing intense physiotherapy. He had attended the joint session of both the Houses on March 3 in the Central Hall and also come to the Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday.

Both the CM secretariat and Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab sent a letter in this regard to the state legislature.

Earlier, the PWD had made railings in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council for the CM to take support during the Winter Session of the legislature.

More than a decade ago, special permissions were given to Jayant Patil when he was the finance minister after he met with an accident near Bengaluru.