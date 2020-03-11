Thackeray memorial: Lowest bidder quotes above estimated cost, MMRDA cancels tender

The work on the memorial will include construction of an interpretation centre and a visitor’s centre, heritage conservation, restoration of the bungalow and its conversion into museum, landscaping and beautification of the premises. The work on the memorial will include construction of an interpretation centre and a visitor’s centre, heritage conservation, restoration of the bungalow and its conversion into museum, landscaping and beautification of the premises.

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has canceled the tender floated for the construction of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial at Shivaji Park in Dadar after the lowest bidder quoted over 54 per cent above the estimated cost.

“The tender (was) floated on February 24 for the construction of memorial at the mayor’s bungalow in Dadar. While total two responses were received, the lowest bidder quoted above 54.50 per cent of the estimated cost. Since it is not acceptable, the tender has been canceled and further decision will be taken after consulting with the memorial trust,” Eknath Shinde, Minister for Urban Development, said in a written reply to a starred question in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Shinde further said that the MMRDA will spend Rs 100 crore on the construction of the memorial and the state government will reimburse the amount to the authority.

The matter was raised by Sena legislator Vilas Potnis, who wanted to know about the status of the Thackeray memorial. Sources said MMRDA had invited the bids for the construction of the Memorial keeping in mind an estimated cost of Rs 87.46 crore. Bids were invited last year as well but canceled after only one response was received.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray heads the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Public Trust. The memorial is being set up in the former official mayoral bungalow, a sea-facing property owned by BMC at Shivaji Park. The bungalow is a Grade II-B heritage structure.

The work on the memorial will include construction of an interpretation centre and a visitor’s centre, heritage conservation, restoration of the bungalow and its conversion into museum, landscaping and beautification of the premises.

