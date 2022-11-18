Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leaders move HC against Navi Mumbai protests FIR

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) along with other leaders belonging to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) including MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Bhaskar Jadhav have moved the Bombay High Court seeking FIR registered against them at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai.

As per plea, the FIR was registered on complaint of Chetan Ahire, a police constable at CBD Belapur Police station. On October 17, Vitthal More, Navi Mumbai district president of Thackeray-led Sena had approached the police seeking permission to stage a protest on October 19 against the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde government. The police however refused permission stating that there would be law and order problems due to the large gathering.

More was informed by police that in view of “current political scenario”, and the “previous political protests” a gathering will lead to “violent situations and possible breach of law and order situation”.

Despite that, as per plea, over 600 party workers gathered on October 19 and raised slogans against the government and the police machinery. The plea stated that while the police stopped the protests mid-way, the same created traffic nuisance on the road and the FIR was lodged.

The FIR comprised offences punishable under Sections 143, 145 (being a member of unlawful assembly) 188 (disobedience to an order by a public servant) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The three leaders in their plea filed through advocate Shubham Kahite seeking quashing of the said FIR claimed that they were ‘innocent’ and were ‘falsely implicated’ in the case and had not committed any of the offences alleged by the police.

The petitioners said their fundamental right to free speech, peaceful assembly and moving freely within the country as granted in constitution and the same was curtailed by lodging the FIR.

“The peaceful protest was an exercise through which the applicants was raising pertinent social and political issues and said FIR have been filed with sole intention to stifle the voice of opposition which is fundamental to functional democracy,” the plea claimed

It added that the police failed to show “even a hint of acts where violence, unrest or breach of peace occurred during the protest,” therefore the FIR be quashed and set aside as illegal. The HC will hear the plea in due course.