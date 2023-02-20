scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp loses verification on Twitter, YouTube handles after changing names

The Uddhav Thackeray-led also changed the name of its YouTube channel from Shiv Sena to Shiv Sena UBT. Another twitter handle — @ShivsenaComms, which is the party's official media handle for communication — also lost its blue tick after it was rechristened as @ShivsenaUBTComm.

The road in front of Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ wears a deserted look on Sunday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
The official Twitter account of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp has lost its blue tick verification as the party renamed its handle as @ShivsenaUBT_, a day after the Election Commission ruled the Eknath Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena and also allocated to it the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.

According to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the names of the official Twitter and YouTube accounts were changed following the EC decision as “there are possibilities users might get confused otherwise”.

“We took the step to avoid confusion amongst the cadre as well as the public with the name, and hence, the step (changing the names) was taken. The blue tick has been removed by Twitter as per its norms, we have applied for the recertification and it will happen soon,” a senior party functionary said.

The Shiv Sena’s official party website Shivsena.org is also not working since Saturday, and the party functionary said they are likely to change the domain name of the website too.

shiv sena, eknath shinde After the Election Commission’s order, members of the Eknath Shinde camp celebrate in Tembhinaka on Friday (Express/Deepak Joshi)

Meanwhile, changes were made to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s Wikipedia page, where Uddhav Thackeray was referred to as the erstwhile party president of Shiv Sena, and South Central MP Rahul Shewale mentioned as the party leader, and the party president post being shown vacant. According to the EC, 40 MLAs of the Shinde faction had got 76 per cent of votes polled by the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs in the 2019 elections, as opposed to 23.5 per cent for the MLAs in the Thackeray camp.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 03:19 IST
