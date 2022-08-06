scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shinde will be kept away, says Kesarkar

‘Uddhav was planning to resign in 2021 to maintain relationship with PM’

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 12:21:25 am
Deepak Kesarkar asserted that while talks had begun between Thackeray and the PM for a patch up, due to the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Assembly in July 2021 and appointment of Rane as Union minister the same month affected the dialogue.(File Photo)

DEEPAK KESARKAR, the spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, on Friday said that while rebel Sena MLAs were camping at a hotel in Guwahati in June, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with the BJP but on the condition that Shinde would be kept away. Kesarkar claimed that both BJP and the rebel MLAs had shot down the proposal.

“When we were in Guwahati, talks were going on through some leaders on behalf of me… Uddhavji was willing to patch up with the BJP but wanted to keep Shinde away. But neither BJP nor the MLAs were willing to do it,” Kesarkar told mediapersons in Mumbai.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

He also hit out at Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, who along with his son Nitesh, had made “false allegations” against Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. “Due to such false allegations, Aaditya was defamed and many Shiv Sainiks did not like it… they were pained,” he said, adding that hence, he had tried to raise a complain with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read |Had Uddhav trusted Shinde, would have made him CM when ill: Kesarkar

“We all were hurt when the fake allegations were made… Since Rane was maligning the image of Aaditya, many like me who love the Thackeray family were upset. To stop this, I attempted to convey this to the PM and through someone, I approached Modiji. I received a good response from him. After that there were talks between Modiji and Uddhavji and later they met too,” Kesarkar claimed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

He asserted that while talks had begun between Thackeray and the PM for a patch up, due to the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Assembly in July 2021 and appointment of Rane as Union minister the same month affected the dialogue.

Kesarkar also claimed that after the PM and Thackeray met in June 2021, he, along with others, had met Thackeray. “He told us that he has decided to resign from the post of CM to save the relationship with Modi and reconcile with the BJP again.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Mumbai

“Uddhavji told us that for him maintaining the relationship with Modiji is important (than holding CM’s post). Hence, he had decided to resign as CM within 15 days after the meeting,” Kesarkar said, adding that Thackeray needed some more time to talk to the Sena workers while talks continued with the BJP. “Amid this, 12 BJP MLAs of were suspended from the Assembly (in July 2021). The BJP had conveyed that talks (for alliance with Sena) are going on and the move is not good. But it was ignored. Later, when there was the Cabinet in the Union government was expanded, Narayan Rane was made a minister. Uddhavji was upset and due to this, the dialogue between the two parties stopped,” Kesarkar said. “Whatever I am saying is the truth and if anything is found untrue, I will leave public life,” he added.
Speaking to the media, Aaditya said, “We have to think about how much faith we should have in people who have changed three parties and are eager to make their debut in the fourth party. They try to make explosions now and then… There are trying to create confusion. The reasons given so far should be reviewed.”
When contacted, Manisha Kayande, spokesperson of the Thackeray faction, said: “Kesarkar is a new spokesperson and is trying to please his bosses.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 12:21:25 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement