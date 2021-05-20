scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Thackeray holds meet with 17 dist collectors day before they interact with PM

Sources said that though it will be an interaction between the PM and the district collectors, Thackeray will remain present for it virtually.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 20, 2021 12:10:52 am
Maharashtra CM Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with the collectors of 17 districts from the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with them.

Sources said that though it will be an interaction between the PM and the district collectors, Thackeray will remain present for it virtually.

“Since this is the first such kind of meeting where the PM is directly speaking to the district collectors, Wednesday’s exercise was aimed at preparing the district collectors for the virtual meeting,” said an official.

Districts having Covid-19 positivity rate above 10 per cent are likely to be part of the meeting, the official added.

Over the last few days, the PM has been holding interactions with district collectors across the country on tackling the pandemic.

