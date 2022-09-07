Thackeray hits back at Shah: Indulging in politics even at Ganesh pandal, BJP is out to finish Sena

A DAY after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and urged BJP cadre to “show Sena its place”, Thackeray on Tuesday said the BJP was “indulging in politics” even at the Ganesh pandal and the party was “out to finish Shiv Sena”.

Taking a jibe at Shah, Thackeray said, “Yesterday (on Monday) we saw Mangal Murti (symbol of auspiciousness) as well as Amangal Murti (inauspicious symbol). At the auspicious Ganesh pandal, one shouldn’t speak of inauspicious things, but he (Shah) spoke. He sees politics even in the Ganesh pandal. I can’t do anything about it.”

The Sena chief was speaking at his residence Matoshree where some party workers from Ratnagiri had come to meet him.

Shah, who had visited Mumbai on Monday, accused his erstwhile ally of betrayal and asked the BJP cadre in the state to ensure that the Uddhav-led Sena is “shown its place” ,

Responding to Shah’s statements, Thackeray said, “… He said they wish to show Shiv Sena its place. Let them show it, we will speak then. Basically, the BJP wants to finish Shiv Sena. It’s a struggling time for us.”

Thackeray also said that the Sena’s annual Dussehra rally will take place at Shivaji Park and he will speak openly there.

Meanwhile, ahead of BMC polls, Thackeray has convened a meeting of all the Vibhag Pramukhs on Wednesday as part of his efforts to ‘rebuild the party’.