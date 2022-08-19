Mumbai Dug-up: Delay in Thackeray flyover extension work has commuters stuck in traffic jams for over an hour

The delay in the construction of the extension of the Balasaheb Thackeray flyover, a crucial connector between Jogeshwari East and West, is costing Oshiwara and Lokhandwala residents headed for the Western Express Highway (WEH) more than one hour, as they end up spending the time in traffic jams near Swami Vivekanand (SV) Road, especially during peak hours.

The Thackeray flyover is currently operational between SV Road in Jogeshwari West to the WEH in the east. However, the delay in the construction of the extensions from SV Road to Link Road in the west and from the WEH to Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road (JVLR) is causing bottlenecks on both sides.

According to a senior BMC official, the civic body handed over the execution of the stretch to the MMRDA in April as it is also constructing metro line VI along the flyover extension.

Location: Jogeshwari West

Dug up for: Construction of an extension of the flyover from Swami Vivekanand Road to Link Road

Importance: Will reduce the time taken to reach WEH from Oshiwara or Lokhandwala by half an hour

Implementing agency: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Executing agency: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)

Project cost: Nearly Rs. 464 crore

Length of project: Over 1 km

Work started: Not started yet as recently handed over to MMRDA

Expected completion: In Over two years

Revised deadline: Same as for the completion of Metro line VI

Reasons cited for delay: Covid lockdown, encroachments, delay in handing over of project from BMC to MMRDA, Extension work clashing with Metro VI (Swami Samarth Nagar to Kanjurmarg) construction at various locations.

The estimated cost of the project is nearly Rs. 464 crore.

Residents speak

“The construction of the extension to Link Road has been stuck for over seven years. The shortest route to reach the flyover is a single, serpentine road with encroachments. The pending part of the flyover is an important link for lakhs of residents of Versova, Lokhandwala and Oshiwara to access the WEH and it takes a lot of time. The completion of linkage will also reduce over dependence on the Gokhale bridge connecting Andheri East and West, which is being reconstructed.

The contractors should be pulled up for the slow work, and the work has to be completed expeditiously,” said Dhaval Shah, chairman of the Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens’ Association.

“I have to travel to Sakina for work, which is extremely time-consuming due to approaching roads to the flyover which are narrow and have dense traffic. The completion of extension/linkage of the bridge will save at least 45 minutes during the single journey,” Priyam Gangrade, a businessman and Shastri Nagar resident, said.

“I have to travel to my college in Navi Mumbai regularly. The delay in construction of the linkage affects traffic during peak hours and even if there is a minor traffic issue, a bottleneck gets created near SV Road. Due to the rain, the road has become muddy and potholes make it worse. If the extension work is completed, it will substantially reduce the travel time and fuel consumption,” Manish Naik, a college student and local resident, said.

The length of the extension is over 1 km.

“Due to the incomplete linkage to the Thackeray flyover, I have to travel to Marol using the Andheri subway, which causes problems during rain after the subway shuts, and travel time via Gokhale bridge increases manyfold. If the extension is made, it will save at least 40 minutes travel time daily,” said Karan Jotwani, an Oshiwara resident.

“Owing to the heavy traffic and narrow lanes with potholes, many commuters have started facing health problems. If the work is completed in time, it will save a lot of time,” Mona Muni, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, said.

once completed, the extension will reduce the time taken to reach WEH from Oshiwara or Lokhandwala by half an hour.

Officials speak

According to a senior BMC official, the civic body handed over the execution of the stretch to the MMRDA in April as it is also constructing metro line VI along the flyover extension. “We hope it gets completed soon with the metro and the flyover extension being executed by the same agency,” said the official.

A senior MMRDA official concurred. “The BMC sent us a final letter in April and asked us to complete the work. The BMC will fund the project and we will ensure it is completed in an expedited manner.”