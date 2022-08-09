Thackeray faction seeks four weeks from EC to submit papers supporting claims

The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sought four weeks from the Election Commission of India (EC) to submit the documents of support along with their claims and requested the poll body to not pass any orders in this regard till the Supreme Court, which is hearing the matter, passes an order.

When the Eknath Shinde-led faction revolted against the party to form a government with the BJP in June, it had written to the EC seeking allocation of the party’s bow and arrow election symbol. The faction had cited the recognition granted to them in the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly.

The EC had then asked the two sides to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and their written statements by August 8.

“Based on the observations and instructions of the apex court, we have also requested the poll body to not pass any decision on the plea of Shinde faction till the SC gives its decision,” said a senior Shiv Sena leader.

During the last hearing, the apex court had told the EC that if the Thackeray faction seeks more time to submit its response to its notice on the Shinde faction’s plea, it should consider granting reasonable adjournment. The SC had also told Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, who was appearing for the EC, that while EC can receive affidavits etc, it should not precipitate matters till the court takes a decision on the issue of referring it to a Constitution Bench.

Addressing party workers at Matoshree, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday urged them to focus on increasing party membership which would be crucial when the matter comes up before the EC.

Yuva Sena chief and MLA Aaditya Thackeray has cancelled the third leg of Shiv Sanvad Yatra owing to ill-health.