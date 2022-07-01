Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Had BJP kept promise on rotational CM, there would’ve been no MVA’ 

A day after Eknath Shinde was appointed as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Friday questioned the BJP’s decision to install a “so-called Shiv Sainik” as CM when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the top post.

The former chief minister claimed that the then BJP chief Amit Shah had agreed on the rotational chief ministership back in 2019. “Had everything taken place as decided between me and Amit Shah, the change of power would have been graceful and I would not have become the chief minister or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not have been formed,” Thackeray said.

BJP and Sena had contested the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra together but the rift between them widened following differences over the government formation. Subsequently, Sena severed its ties with the BJP and formed a post-poll alliance with NCP and Congress–named as Maha Vikas Aghadi–with Uddhav as CM.

Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray also wondered what BJP gained when it doesn’t have its own chief minister even for the rest of the term.

In a surprise turn of events, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was widely speculated to return as the chief minister, announced rebel Sena leader Shinde as the CM. While Fadnavis initially said he would not be part of the government led by Shinde, BJP president JP Nadda and Amit Shah stated that he would be Deputy CM.

Thackeray also asserted that Shinde is “not a Shiv Sena chief minister” and that there can be no Shiv Sena by keeping the party aside.

Thackeray’s stint as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra ended on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Maha Governor’s direction to the MVA government to take a floor test.

Thackeray was outnumbered by a rebellion in his own party, led by Shinde, who was sworn in as the new Maharashtra CM yesterday with Fadnavis taking oath as his deputy.

Thackeray warned the party’s rebel MLAs to keep their word now and not deceive the city of Mumbai like they deceived him.

Calling Aarey “the heartland of Mumbai”, Thackeray also urged the Maharashtra government to reconsider their recent decision of relocating the metro car shed to Aarey Colony from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

“All the 4 pillars of democracy should strive to save it today,” he said.

Shinde in his very first cabinet meeting had reversed the Thackeray-led government’s decision regarding the metro car shed project.