Thackeray cousins announce July 26 Mumbai march backing CJP student protests

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a joint march in Mumbai on July 26 in support of students and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters protesting against the Centre, accusing the Narendra Modi government of responding to dissent with force instead of dialogue.

Addressing a joint press conference, the Thackeray cousins said the march would begin at Shivaji Park and culminate at Siddhivinayak temple. They said participants would carry only the national tricolour and appealed to students, parents and citizens across political affiliations to join the rally.

Raj Thackeray said the issue had moved beyond the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.