Thackeray cousins announce July 26 Mumbai march backing CJP student protests

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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a joint march in Mumbai on July 26 in support of students and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters protesting against the Centre, accusing the Narendra Modi government of responding to dissent with force instead of dialogue.
Addressing a joint press conference, the Thackeray cousins said the march would begin at Shivaji Park and culminate at Siddhivinayak temple. They said participants would carry only the national tricolour and appealed to students, parents and citizens across political affiliations to join the rally.
Raj Thackeray said the issue had moved beyond the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
“The demand had initially been for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. But after the way students were beaten, this issue is no longer limited to Pradhan. It has reached the Prime Minister. Had the government called these students for talks and understood their concerns, the situation would never have escalated to this point,” he said.
He also criticised the Centre’s handling of public agitations.
“During the farmers’ agitation too, they refused to meet anyone. The same happened in Manipur. Every time there is a public movement, their first instinct is to crush it instead of listening,” Raj said.
Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the Centre had allowed the agitation to escalate by refusing to engage with students and criticised the reported police action against protesters in Delhi.
Referring to his meeting with activist Sonam Wangchuk, he said: “I had told him to end his fast. A fast should be held before people who have some sensitivity. This government has no sensitivity.”
The two leaders also warned against attempts to derail the July 26 march. Raj alleged that unidentified persons had tried to infiltrate recent protests and said any similar attempts during the Mumbai rally would be dealt with, while maintaining that the march itself would remain peaceful.
The announcement comes amid continuing protests over the Centre’s handling of the student agitation, with the Thackerays urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to directly engage with students instead of responding through official statements.
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