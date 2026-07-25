Thackeray cousins Aaditya, Amit back protest, demand Pradhan’s resignation

In a fresh show of unity between the Thackeray cousins, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray’s son Aaditya and Amit shared the stage on Friday at a protest in Mumbai demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak.

The protest was organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) at Shivaji Park under the banner ‘Tiranga Morcha’. Addressing the gathering, Uddhav said the Centre was trying to suppress a democratic movement through force. “The government has lathis, but we have the Tricolour. This is the voice of the people and Delhi will have to listen to it. Let us see who wins — those carrying lathis or those carrying the Tiranga,” he said, referring to the police action against protesters in Delhi.