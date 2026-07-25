Thackeray cousins Aaditya, Amit back protest, demand Pradhan’s resignation

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In a fresh show of unity between the Thackeray cousins, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray’s son Aaditya and Amit shared the stage on Friday at a protest in Mumbai demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak.
The protest was organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) at Shivaji Park under the banner ‘Tiranga Morcha’. Addressing the gathering, Uddhav said the Centre was trying to suppress a democratic movement through force. “The government has lathis, but we have the Tricolour. This is the voice of the people and Delhi will have to listen to it. Let us see who wins — those carrying lathis or those carrying the Tiranga,” he said, referring to the police action against protesters in Delhi.
Aaditya urged protesters not to withdraw the agitation until Pradhan resigned. “I have told Abhijeet Dipke not to return to Maharashtra until Pradhan resigns,” he said. He also told students they could continue protesting in Mumbai without fear.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aaditya alleged the BJP resorted to communal issues whenever it came under pressure. He also questioned whether students could remain silent after repeated paper leaks and police action against protesters.
Amit praised the students for cornering the government. “Your voice has reached Delhi. We have become your followers now. We are here to ensure no one touches you and no cases are filed against you. The country has risen because of your movement and the government has been pushed on the backfoot,” Amit said.
He said he had not come to deliver a political speech but to stand with the protesters and later joined them in singing the National Anthem.
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