Thackeray clears transfer of five IPS officers

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has lifted the stay on the transfer of five IPS officers of additional commissioner rank and deputy inspector general rank in Thane and Mumbai. The transfers were put on hold in April after a section of the Shiv Sena, including a powerful Sena minister, expressed displeasure over not being consulted in the process, according to sources.

The earlier transfer order, issued on April 20, had appointed Rajendra Mane as additional commissioner of Thane Police east region, Mahesh Patil as additional commissioner (traffic) in Mumbai, Sanjay Jadhav as additional commissioner of Thane Police’s administration wing, Punjabrao Ugale as additional CP (light armed) of Mumbai Police and Datta Shinde as additional commissioner (protection) in Mumbai Police.

The process was, however, stayed as the Sena minister was upset that he was not consulted by the state Home Department before finalising the transfers. While Thackeray cleared all the transfers on Tuesday, the positions of only two of the five officers – Mahesh Patil and Sanjay Jadhav – have been retained as per the April 20 order.

In the latest order, Rajendra Mane has been posted as police commissioner of Solapur, Punjabrao Ugale has been given charge of Thane Police west region and Datta Shinde has been given charge of Thane Police east region.

The state has also transferred five other officers including A D Kumbhare, additional commissioner of Thane West, who has been appointed as additional commissioner of Mumbai Police’s protection wing. Nandakumar Thakur has been appointed superintendent of police (SP), Beed, Atul Kulkarni has been appointed SP of Osmanabad district while Thane Police DCP Balasaheb Patil has been appointed as SP of Palghar.