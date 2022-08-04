In relief for Thackeray camp, SC asks EC not to decide on Shinde camp’s plea for now

In a relief for the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of the Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission not to decide on the pleas submitted by the Eknath Shined-led faction as yet.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the apex court would decide whether to refer the pleas to a five-judge constitution bench by Monday, August 8. The bench directed the Election Commission not to take precipitative action on the pleas filed by the Shinde camp until then.

“We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges constitution bench,” the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.

The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications.

With PTI inputs