In relief for Thackeray camp, SC asks EC not to decide on Shinde camp’s plea for now

Updated: August 4, 2022 12:06:31 pm
In a relief for the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of the Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission not to decide on the pleas submitted by the Eknath Shined-led faction as yet.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the apex court would decide whether to refer the pleas to a five-judge constitution bench by Monday, August 8. The bench directed the Election Commission not to take precipitative action on the pleas filed by the Shinde camp until then.
“We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges constitution bench,” the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.
The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications.
Subscriber Only Stories
With PTI inputs
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan
Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over
Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Latest News
Living with Covid: How treating masks like umbrellas could help us weather future pandemic threats
ED attaches assets worth Rs 40 crore of Bengaluru’s Kavveri Telecom
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
In relief for Thackeray camp, SC asks EC not to decide on Shinde camp’s pleas for now
Delhi weather: Moderate rainfall likely for 3 days, says IMD
US lawmaker Jackie Walorski, two staffers die in Indiana car crash
CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor
Gmail’s new look based on Google’s Material Design 3 rolling out to more users
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Centre holds meeting of experts on monkeypox
Bone and Joint Day 2022: Essential tips to keep in mind before your next trek
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion