Thackeray, Ambedkar share dais, attack BJP, pledge to ‘save democracy’

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday shared the dais at Shivaji Mandir at an event to relaunch a website on Prabodhankar Thackeray. The coming together of Thackeray and Ambedkar fuelled talks about a new political realignment in Maharashtra.

Although both sides stuck to their stated position that there was nothing political about the event, Thackeray and Ambedkar hit out at the BJP, terming it a threat to Indian democracy.

Warning of a threat to the Constitution and the judicial system, Thackeray urged people to pull down the government at the Centre and in Maharashtra. “Indian Constitution has accorded equal rights and powers to both the Centre and state. Unfortunately the Centre seems to be usurping all the powers of the state blatantly violating the laws enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

“Union Law Minister Kiran Rijuju recently said the appointment of judges lacked transparency. Which means gradually the Centre wants to replace the existing collegium system to appoint judges. Instead, they want the PM to directly appoint judges. Look at how they are dismantling institutions,” he added.

“We have to take this initiative together to uphold Indian democracy and Constitution. Otherwise what right do we have to recall the great work of our grandfather’s Prabodhankar Thackeray and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Babasaheb Ambedkar was personally subjected to atrocities. Yet, he fought valiantly. Whereas, Prabodhankar Thackeray, who had witnessed the wrongs in the system, joined hands and supported Ambedkar to bring social reforms. Time has come to rise and work together,” Thackeray asserted.

Addressing the audience, Prakash Ambedkar said, “We have to choose whether we want democracy or dictatorship. As a political party we will take a decision. But that is not enough. Each and every individual who exercises his or her vote will have to choose between democracy and dictatorship.”