Aaditya Thackeray set to undertake statewide tour ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

Ahead of Assembly polls, Shiv Sena plans to organise a statewide tour under the leadership of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

Party leaders said the ‘Jan Ashirvad Daura’ (tour to seek public blessings) is on the cards and details will be finalised soon. “The statewide tour will be undertaken to thank those who voted for us during Lok Sabha polls and to win the hearts of those who didn’t,” said Varun Sardesai, secretary of the Yuva Sena.

However, Sena leaders said the tour will cover all districts and help the party to reach out to all the Assembly segments.

“The tour is likely to commence this month. If the Sena gets to contest equal number of Assembly seats with BJP, we might not be able to reach to all Assembly segments after the model code is announced. So, we are planning the tour now in order to reach out to all constituencies,” said a party leader.

Another leader said the tour will also help the party expand its base where the Sena has a weak presence.