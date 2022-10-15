scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

TET scam: State exam council finds 1,663 more fake certificates from 2018 teachers’ test

In the month of August, the MSCE had already declared a list of 7,880 candidates from TET 2019, whose certificates were declared invalid and who were barred for life from appearing for TET ever again to become a teacher.

The additional 1,663 candidates are from TET 2018, which was part of the investigation conducted by Pune Police. (Representational/File)

THE MAHARASTHRA State Council of Examination (MSCE) has found additional 1,663 candidates whose Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) certificates were found to be invalid during its investigation into certificates issued in 2019 and 2018, following the revelation of the TET scam.

In the month of August, the MSCE had already declared a list of 7,880 candidates from TET 2019, whose certificates were declared invalid and who were barred for life from appearing for TET ever again to become a teacher. The additional 1,663 candidates are from TET 2018, which was part of the investigation conducted by Pune Police.

According to information provided by MSCE Chairman Sharad Gosavi, of the1,663 candidates, 779 are those who have scored low marks as per the data available in the server, but have inflated marks on printed results. As many as 884 have fake TET certificates.

“If these candidates are appointed anywhere as teachers based on certificates attained through wrongful means, their appointment has to be cancelled. However, the Council does not have this information. After concluding the verification process, the list will now be handed over to the office of the Director of Education, from where it will be forwarded to offices of deputy directors at different districts to take appropriate action,” said Gosavi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
More from Mumbai

“After the investigation by Pune Police, they had already provided a list of suspected candidates. It was decided that the Council will verify TET certificates issued in 2018 and 2019. This process is now over. Additionally, we have also decided to conduct the same verification process for all TET certificates issued from 2013 to 2017,” said Gosavi, adding that the results of TET 2021 was almost ready to be declared and the MSCE has manually checked all marks at different places to be completely sure.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 12:41:21 am
Next Story

Bombay HC seeks state response to plea by Sikh couple seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement