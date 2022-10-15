TET scam: State exam council finds 1,663 more fake certificates from 2018 teachers’ test

THE MAHARASTHRA State Council of Examination (MSCE) has found additional 1,663 candidates whose Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) certificates were found to be invalid during its investigation into certificates issued in 2019 and 2018, following the revelation of the TET scam.

In the month of August, the MSCE had already declared a list of 7,880 candidates from TET 2019, whose certificates were declared invalid and who were barred for life from appearing for TET ever again to become a teacher. The additional 1,663 candidates are from TET 2018, which was part of the investigation conducted by Pune Police.

According to information provided by MSCE Chairman Sharad Gosavi, of the1,663 candidates, 779 are those who have scored low marks as per the data available in the server, but have inflated marks on printed results. As many as 884 have fake TET certificates.

“If these candidates are appointed anywhere as teachers based on certificates attained through wrongful means, their appointment has to be cancelled. However, the Council does not have this information. After concluding the verification process, the list will now be handed over to the office of the Director of Education, from where it will be forwarded to offices of deputy directors at different districts to take appropriate action,” said Gosavi.

“After the investigation by Pune Police, they had already provided a list of suspected candidates. It was decided that the Council will verify TET certificates issued in 2018 and 2019. This process is now over. Additionally, we have also decided to conduct the same verification process for all TET certificates issued from 2013 to 2017,” said Gosavi, adding that the results of TET 2021 was almost ready to be declared and the MSCE has manually checked all marks at different places to be completely sure.