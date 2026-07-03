TET question paper leak: Three more, including Kapil Dahiya, arrested

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak case, arrested three more persons on Thursday, including wanted accused Kapil Dahiya, who allegedly identified buyers for the leaked question paper in Kongaon, Bhiwandi. With these arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached seven.

Dahiya had been absconding, so the police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. He was arrested in Pathankot, Punjab. The other two accused, identified as Sonu Singh and Mithun Singh, were arrested for allegedly helping the main accused, Bijendra Gupta, evade arrest.

According to the police, Sonu Singh, a resident of Hajipur in Bihar, runs a photocopy shop in the local market. Acting on Gupta’s instructions, he allegedly prepared fake identity cards, printed the leaked question papers and made multiple photocopies from his shop. Police recovered forged identity cards belonging to Gupta from Sonu’s possession. He was arrested from his shop, a senior police officer said.