TET question paper leak: Three more, including Kapil Dahiya, arrested

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak case, arrested three more persons on Thursday, including wanted accused Kapil Dahiya, who allegedly identified buyers for the leaked question paper in Kongaon, Bhiwandi. With these arrests, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached seven.
Dahiya had been absconding, so the police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. He was arrested in Pathankot, Punjab. The other two accused, identified as Sonu Singh and Mithun Singh, were arrested for allegedly helping the main accused, Bijendra Gupta, evade arrest.
According to the police, Sonu Singh, a resident of Hajipur in Bihar, runs a photocopy shop in the local market. Acting on Gupta’s instructions, he allegedly prepared fake identity cards, printed the leaked question papers and made multiple photocopies from his shop. Police recovered forged identity cards belonging to Gupta from Sonu’s possession. He was arrested from his shop, a senior police officer said.
Police said Mithun Singh is Gupta’s brother-in-law, as their wives are sisters. Mithun was part of the conspiracy and had accompanied Dahiya to Pune to identify prospective buyers for the leaked TET question papers. He was arrested from Patna. Dahiya, Mithun and Sonu were brought to Bhiwandi on Thursday, produced before a court and remanded to police custody till July 9.
Earlier, the police had arrested Gupta’s wife, Suman Kumari, in Patna. Three others — Dhiraj Singh, Akash Kumar and Rajiv Kumar — were arrested after they allegedly arrived in Kongaon on June 27 to sell the leaked TET question papers. All four are in police custody till July 6. Police said Gupta’s close aide, Dahiya, had accompanied Dhiraj Singh to Kongaon to identify buyers for the leaked papers. However, a day before the arrests, Dahiya left for Pune. After learning about the arrests of Dhiraj, Akash and Rajiv, he allegedly boarded a flight to Delhi and subsequently went underground.
Suman Kumari allegedly helped her absconding husband evade law enforcement by communicating through app-based messaging platforms and has not been cooperating with the investigation. According to an officer associated with the probe, she became aware of the paper leak after overhearing Gupta discussing the racket with an associate over the phone.
The scam came to light following a tip-off received by the police. Acting on the information, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawan Bansode launched a covert operation in which a police inspector posed as a prospective buyer. After the accused believed they had found a customer, they allegedly contacted Gupta, who dispatched Rajiv Kumar and Akash Kumar with four sets of leaked question papers. Police laid a trap at a hotel in Kongaon and arrested Dhiraj Singh, Akash Kumar and Rajiv Kumar while they were allegedly attempting to sell the papers. Kapil Dahiya, who was also part of the conspiracy, had already left for Pune in search of another buyer, an officer said. The Maharashtra TET examination, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday at 1,028 centres across the state, was postponed after the question paper leak came to light.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More