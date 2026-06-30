TET paper leak: Wife of ‘mastermind’ held in Patna, SIT widens manhunt

According to police, Gupta’s close aide Kapil Dahiya accompanied Dhiraj Singh to Kongaon in Bhiwandi to identify buyers for the leaked TET question papers. (PTI Photo)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak case, on Tuesday arrested the wife of alleged mastermind from Patna.

Police said the role of Suman Gupta, wife of Bijendra Kumar Gupta (44), in providing financial assistance to other accused surfaced during the investigation. She was produced in court on Tuesday in Thane and remanded in police custody till July 6 for further probe.

Her arrest marks the fourth in the case, even as the SIT has launched a nationwide manhunt for Bijendra Kumar Gupta.

Investigators claim Gupta operated under multiple aliases and is suspected to have been involved in four to five examination paper leak cases, including the JEE paper leak in Odisha in 2023.Police said a similar case has also been registered against Gupta in Odisha, and efforts are underway to obtain details from the police station concerned. Investigators found that Gupta was in constant contact with absconding accused Kapil Shrikrishna Dahiya and arrested accused Dhiraj Singh, Akash Kumar and Rajiv Kumar.