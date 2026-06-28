TET paper leak probe widens; teams sent to Delhi, Haryana, UP, Bihar

Three accused arrested in the case were produced before a court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till July 6.
Police said five persons have been named in the FIR. Of them, Rajiv Kumar and Aakash Kumar, both residents of Bihar, and Dheeraj Singh from Haryana have been arrested. Two other accused — identified as Dahiya and Balinder Singh, both from Haryana — remain absconding, and efforts are underway to verify their exact roles.
Investigators suspect the arrested men were only one of several groups tasked with selling the leaked question paper.
“There is a possibility that multiple groups were operating simultaneously in Pune and other parts of the state to sell copies of the paper. Our teams have been sent to several states to probe the wider conspiracy,” a police officer said.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the alleged mastermind is based in Delhi, while other members of the syndicate operated from the National Capital Region (NCR). The gang had allegedly planned to sell each leaked question paper for Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh and expected to make crores through the operation. Police, however, are yet to disclose the identities of the alleged mastermind and prospective buyers.
The three arrested accused were caught carrying one original set of the TET question paper along with four photocopies. They had allegedly travelled to Bhiwandi to sell the leaked papers and were expecting to earn nearly Rs 1.5 crore.
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Investigators are examining their mobile phones and digital records to identify intended buyers and map the larger network behind the leak. Police are also verifying the accused persons’ identity documents and checking their criminal antecedents.
“Such accused often operate under multiple bogus identities,” an official associated with the probe said.
The racket came to light after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Dr Pawan Bansod, received a tip-off that three persons had checked into a hotel in Kongaon, Bhiwandi, to sell the leaked TET question paper.
Acting on the information, a police team raided the hotel around 11 am on Saturday and found the accused in possession of four sets of the examination paper.
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Education Department officials were immediately called to the spot and confirmed that the questions matched those in the original examination paper.
The Maharashtra TET examination was scheduled to be held on Sunday at 1,028 centres across the state. Following the discovery of the leak, the state government postponed the examination.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the leak and identify all those involved in the interstate racket.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More