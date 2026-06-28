TET paper leak probe widens; teams sent to Delhi, Haryana, UP, Bihar

Investigators suspect the arrested men were only one of several groups tasked with selling the leaked question paper. (File photo)

The investigation into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak has widened beyond state borders, with Thane police dispatching multiple teams to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to trace the alleged mastermind and unearth the interstate network behind the racket.

Three accused arrested in the case were produced before a court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till July 6.

Police said five persons have been named in the FIR. Of them, Rajiv Kumar and Aakash Kumar, both residents of Bihar, and Dheeraj Singh from Haryana have been arrested. Two other accused — identified as Dahiya and Balinder Singh, both from Haryana — remain absconding, and efforts are underway to verify their exact roles.