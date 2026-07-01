Prime accused’s wife knew of Teacher Eligibility Test paper leak plot, say police

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case has alleged that Suman Kumari, the wife of prime accused Bijendra Kumar Gupta, was aware of the conspiracy before the question paper was leaked. Investigators state that she later helped her missing husband evade law enforcement by using app-based communication platforms, and she is currently not cooperating with the investigation.
According to a police officer close to the probe, Suman Kumari learned of the impending paper leak after overhearing her husband discuss the racket on the phone with an associate.
Investigators also found that she allegedly remained in regular contact with her husband after he was booked in the TET paper leak case and was reported missing. She allegedly communicated via WhatsApp, making it difficult for investigators to trace their conversations and locations, the officer added.
The police have also issued lookout circulars against the wanted accused, Bijendra and Kapil Dahiya, to prevent them from fleeing the country. Immigration authorities at airports across India will have been alerted and instructed to monitor their movements. At least seven to eight police teams have been deployed across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the National Capital Region (NCR) to trace the accused, officials said.
The police are also conducting a forensic examination of Suman Kumari’s mobile phone to gather further leads. Police are analysing her call detail records and digital communications to determine whether her husband has been in contact with anyone linked to her phone, the officer added.
During questioning, she allegedly admitted that her husband had been involved in three criminal cases, including the 2023 Odisha JEE paper leak case, in which he was arrested. Another case was registered against him in Bhopal, and the police are collecting details from the concerned authorities. In both cases, Bijendra was on bail.
The police said this is the first time Suman Kumari has been arrested in connection with any case. However, investigators believe that because her husband has a history of involvement in cheating and paper leak cases, she was aware of the methods used to avoid police surveillance and arrest, as per the police.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More