Prime accused’s wife knew of Teacher Eligibility Test paper leak plot, say police

The SIT investigating the TET paper leak case alleges an accused's wife knew about the conspiracy before the paper leak and later helped him evade arrest (File photo).

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case has alleged that Suman Kumari, the wife of prime accused Bijendra Kumar Gupta, was aware of the conspiracy before the question paper was leaked. Investigators state that she later helped her missing husband evade law enforcement by using app-based communication platforms, and she is currently not cooperating with the investigation.

According to a police officer close to the probe, Suman Kumari learned of the impending paper leak after overhearing her husband discuss the racket on the phone with an associate.

Investigators also found that she allegedly remained in regular contact with her husband after he was booked in the TET paper leak case and was reported missing. She allegedly communicated via WhatsApp, making it difficult for investigators to trace their conversations and locations, the officer added.