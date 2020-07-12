Tests should increase 4-fold in Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis believes that the government’s decision to restrict tests is responsible for the spread of the virus. (Source: File Photo) Devendra Fadnavis believes that the government’s decision to restrict tests is responsible for the spread of the virus. (Source: File Photo)

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday demanded that for effective containment of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai, the government should increase the number of tests being conducted by four times.

“The government’s decision to restrict tests to 5,000 to 5,500 in Mumbai is responsible for the spread of the virus…,” Fadnavis told mediapersons. “The number of deaths in Maharashtra has crossed 10,000… it is a very serious situation… It accounts for 45 percent of the total deaths in the country,” he added.

Fadnavis alleged that the deaths of at least 600 Covid-19 patients at home have not been recorded in Mumbai.

“Besides, 287 deaths of Covid-19 positive deaths have been dismissed as deaths caused by other reasons… This is in violation of ICMR norms. Only in case of accidents or suicides that deaths of Covid-19 patients can be categorised as caused by other reasons,” he said.

