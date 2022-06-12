Test OPD patients for Covid: H West ward to pvt hospitals

To ramp up daily Covid-19 testing numbers, the BMC’s H West ward has earlier this week issued a notice to private hospitals in its jurisdiction, asking them to ensure that all patients coming to their out patient departments (OPD) are tested for Covid-19.

Currently, BMC has set up testing facilities at civic hospitals and dispensaries.

The administrative H West ward, which covers Bandra, Khar and Santacruz, has popular private hospitals like Hinduja, Lilavati and Holy Family hospitals in its jurisdiction. The ward has also directed its medical officers to hold testing camps in housing societies and test all residents of a building in case even one positive case is reported from there.

According to the BMC, most cases are being reported from high-rise buildings. Health experts are concerned that low testing can lead to the under-reporting of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

Anticipating a fourth wave of the pandemic, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed all the city’s 24 wards to ramp up testing numbers to to 30,000-40,000 daily.

In Mumbai, as the BMC had increased testing numbers to 17,145 Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – had dropped to 7.2 per cent with 1,242 new cases being recorded. The next day, 19,185 tests were conducted and 1,765 new infections were detected. The TPR was then 9.1 per cent. On Thursday, testing numbers dipped to 17,648, with the city recording 1,702 new cases. The TPR climbed to 12.74 per cent on Friday, as testing figures further dipped to 15,346 and the city recording 1,956 infections.