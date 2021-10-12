Terror plot arrests: Three suspects sent to judicial custody till October 25

A SPECIAL Court on Monday remanded three suspects arrested in an alleged terror plot by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in judicial custody till October 25.

The three suspects identified as Zakir Hussain Shaikh, Rizwan Momin and Irfan Shaikh.

ATS officials said that there is progress in their investigation, but they do not need their custody now due to which on their request the court sent them in judicial custody. The investigating officer, without divulging any details on the progress of their investigation said, “We are yet to get the forensic report of Zakir’s phone, which was destroyed by Rizwan…”

Officials said that they have sent the damaged mobile phone to the forensic laboratory in Hyderabad. While the investigators are also awaiting reports of the memory card that was recovered from Irfan.