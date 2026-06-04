Terror module linked to Pak’s ISI: 24-year-old Kurla resident held

Tauqeer Shaikh'’s family used to live in Kurla (East) a few years ago and is now settled in Mumbra. Ansari, Tauqeer and Sajid they all knew each other from several years and often used to meet, according to police.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Thane Anti-Terrorisum Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old Kurla resident from Bhayander area in connection with an alleged terror module linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

According to officials, the arrested accused Huzaifa Ansari came in police radar a few days ago after he was found allegedly in touch with Pakistani handler Shahzad Bhatti through social media.

The Delhi police arrested last week arrested eight accused, including Sajid Shaikh alias Arbaz Khan from Kurla in Mumbai and Tauqeer Shaikh from Mumbra in Thane. The agency claimed that Pakistan-based alleged handler Shahzad Bhatti has been using social media to radicalise Indian youth to engage in terror related activities.