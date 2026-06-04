Terror module linked to Pak’s ISI: 24-year-old Kurla resident held

Tauqeer Shaikh'’s family used to live in Kurla (East) a few years ago and is now settled in Mumbra. Ansari, Tauqeer and Sajid they all knew each other from several years and often used to meet, according to police.
Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Thane Anti-Terrorisum Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old Kurla resident from Bhayander area in connection with an alleged terror module linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.
According to officials, the arrested accused Huzaifa Ansari came in police radar a few days ago after he was found allegedly in touch with Pakistani handler Shahzad Bhatti through social media.
The Delhi police arrested last week arrested eight accused, including Sajid Shaikh alias Arbaz Khan from Kurla in Mumbai and Tauqeer Shaikh from Mumbra in Thane. The agency claimed that Pakistan-based alleged handler Shahzad Bhatti has been using social media to radicalise Indian youth to engage in terror related activities.
During interrogation, it was learned that Ansari, who knew Shaikh and Khan, influenced them to become part of his group in return of money. Ansari allegedly made them join social media and also provided their bank accounts to Pakistani handlers. The agency claimed that Tauqeer Shaikh got Rs 21,000 in his bank account and Arbaz Khan got Rs 25,000 after both were introduced to them through Huzaifa.
Ansari lives in Nehru Nagar area in Kurla along with his parents and sister. He and his father work as mechanics in a garage in Kurla East. He fled from home after Delhi police arrived in the city and arrested Tauqeer Shaikh and Arbaz Khan last week.
Police continued searching for him and finally they got a tip-off that he was hiding in the Mira Road area. A police team from Thane ATS and Delhi Police Special Cell laid a trap and managed to nab him from Bhayander on Tuesday night. He was brought to the Thane unit office and after detailed questioning he was produced in the Thane court. He was sent to a three-day transit remand, said a police officer.
As per the Thane court’s direction, the accused will be produced before the Patiala House Court in Delhi on June 5. The police have submitted screenshots of WhatsApp chats before the court during remand. Tauqeer Shaikh works as a crane operator and he lives with his parents in Mumbra area. Sajid Shaikh was staying with his maternal uncle in Kurla (east) and was a drug addict due to which he threw him out of the house four months ago.
Story continues below this ad
Ansari was the main accused who influenced them to be part of the module and after that they allegedly accepted money online for the task, said a police officer.
Tauqeer Shaikh’’s family used to live in Kurla (East) a few years ago and is now settled in Mumbra. Ansari, Tauqeer and Sajid they all knew each other from several years and often used to meet, according to police.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More