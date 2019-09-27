Mumbai: Terror accused files plea in court, wants witness claim probed under POCSO Act

AN ACCUSED in a terror case filed an application before the special NIA court on Thursday, seeking a probe under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a witness claimed that his one-year-old daughter was undressed and made to sit on a heated car bonnet by ATS officers.

The accused also submitted another plea, seeking that the same witness be made an accused in the terror case on the ground that his statement revealed “a role similar to that attributed to him by the NIA”. The NIA prosecutor, however, said that the two pleas were made to “intimidate” the witness and there is no such provision in the POCSO Act.

The applications, filed through lawyer Wahab Khan, was made in connection to a terror case involving Malvani resident Mohsin Sayyed, who is facing charges of being influenced by the Islamic State (IS) ideology and helping others join the banned terror organisation. The NIA has claimed that the witness, along with Mohsin, had left home allegedly to join IS. While the witness had returned home on his own in December 2015, Sayyed was arrested in January, 2016.

Earlier this month, the witness, during his deposition, had said that he tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison after his daughter was undressed and placed on the heated bonnet of a car at the Juhu office of the ATS. He had claimed that she was crying for two to three hours but “nobody helped her”.

The plea alleged that the statement showed prima facie offence was committed under the POCSO Act. “Under section 19 of the Act, it is mandatory for any person who has knowledge that an offence under the Act has been committed, to report the same,” it stated. The plea added that while failure to report an offence is punishable, it is “incumbent” to report the incident to relevant authorities.

The second plea stated that there is sufficient material to initiate proceedings against the witness. “The NIA/prosecution does not have the right or power under the law to exonerate any offender who has committed an offence under the pretext that he has been reformed/been rehabilitated,” the plea stated.

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shetty, appearing for NIA, objected to the plea stating that provisions of POCSO Act are not imposed based on depositions made in court by witnesses. He added that it was a “pressure tactic” used by the accused to intimidate the witness, whose cross-examination is yet to conclude. He also said that the special court had no jurisdiction to decide on POCSO Act cases.