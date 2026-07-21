‘Terrible’: Bombay HC steps in to save mangroves, orders removal of encroachments at Kandivali pond

Terming the condition of a natural pond in Charkop, Kandivali (West), where encroachments and garbage are posing a threat to mangroves, to be “shocking and terrible”, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the district collector to immediately remove the encroachments, after which the petitioner civic body can clear the garbage and undertake work for conservation and beautification of the pond.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seeking the removal of encroachments for beautification of the natural pond at Charkop Sector 7 in the western suburbs.

Last week, the HC had asked BMC to first remove encroachments around the pond, instead of seeking permission to build a gabion wall to protect the pond.

The proposed beautification project requires high court’s permission as per the 2018 ruling of the court that imposed a freeze on destruction of mangroves across Maharashtra and required the court’s approval to fell mangroves for public development or infrastructure projects.

The BMC claimed it has already obtained environmental clearances from the Mangrove Cell, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

On Tuesday, advocate Saket Mone for the BMC told the bench that garbage was getting accumulated as the surrounding area was full of encroachments and persons encroaching upon it have been throwing garbage into the natural pond that the civic body desired to conserve and beautify. He said that it was the root cause of the issue and the same was harming the mangroves.

The BMC and respondent state government also agreed that inflow of garbage in the pond would be eliminated once the encroachment is removed and after the garbage is cleaned up, the saline water would naturally flow into the pond like earlier.

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Mone submitted that the BMC, in the meanwhile, would undertake an “extensive drive” to clean the garbage and the area. Perusing photographs of the present condition of the pond, the bench termed it to be “shocking its conscience” and “terrible”.

The bench directed that during the next hearing, it should be shown photographs of the pond from the same angle and said it “would not tolerate any garbage in the natural pond”. Seeking immediate measures by the Mumbai suburban district collector, the HC posted the matter to August 6.