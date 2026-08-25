Where Tendulkar and Kambli learnt cricket: MCA offers to take over Shivaji Park’s upkeep

The MCA in its letter said that it wished to carry out the work at its own cost. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for permission to carry out the development and maintenance of Shivaji Park, promising to pay for the work while the civic body is itself preparing a beautification project for the famous Dadar ground worth Rs 2.25 crores.

The MCA, in a letter to the Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide dated August 14, stated that it wished to carry out the work at its own cost and asked the BMC to cooperate and provide guidance so that it might do so in accordance with the civic rules.

The letter does not specify what development work the MCA plans to undertake or how much it proposes to spend. The association stated that the proposal was intended for the purpose of preserving the ground’s sporting heritage and improving it for future generations.