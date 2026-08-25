Where Tendulkar and Kambli learnt cricket: MCA offers to take over Shivaji Park’s upkeep

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The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for permission to carry out the development and maintenance of Shivaji Park, promising to pay for the work while the civic body is itself preparing a beautification project for the famous Dadar ground worth Rs 2.25 crores.
The MCA, in a letter to the Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide dated August 14, stated that it wished to carry out the work at its own cost and asked the BMC to cooperate and provide guidance so that it might do so in accordance with the civic rules.
The letter does not specify what development work the MCA plans to undertake or how much it proposes to spend. The association stated that the proposal was intended for the purpose of preserving the ground’s sporting heritage and improving it for future generations.
Shivaji Park, which covers an area of 28 acres, has been one of Mumbai’s most important cricketing nurseries for many decades and is closely linked with coach Ramakant Achrekar and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, who trained there when they were young.
The MCA referred to the ground as possessing “a rich cricketing legacy, historical significance and importance in Mumbai’s sporting culture” and stated that its proposed actions would be carried out in accordance with the requirements of the BMC and other authorities.
The request comes as the BMC is preparing to start a separate beautification and illumination project around the park’s periphery. Estimated at Rs 2.25 crore, the project includes repairs to the heritage-style katta, broken tiles, tree surrounds and guards, besides illumination around sculptures. The civic body had invited tenders for the project in November 2025.
The MCA’s proposal comes at a time when questions over how the city’s iconic open spaces are maintained and used remain contentious. While the association has emphasised Shivaji Park’s cricketing legacy, any work on the ground will require the BMC’s approval and adherence to civic and other applicable regulations.
“We firmly believe that this initiative to preserve and promote Mumbai’s rich cricketing heritage will receive positive cooperation from your office,” the MCA said in its letter.
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