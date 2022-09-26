Tenders worth Rs 2,100 crore to improve Mithi water quality

AS PART of its four-stage plan for the Mithi river water quality improvement project, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to intercept sewage flow into the river – at Mahim Causeway and Prem Nagar outfall – and channel it into the municipal sewer system, and take up extensive improvement and beautification of the river.

It has floated two tenders worth nearly Rs 2,100 crore for these works between CST Bridge and Prem Nagar outfall, and CST Bridge to Mahim Causeway. This will also add an 8.5 kilometre-long promenade along the river.

For the project, BMC had appointed consultant Frischmann Prabhu (I) Pvt Ltd to conduct a study and suggest both short-term and long-term measures to improve the water quality of Mithi.

After the survey and study, the consultant proposed measures in four stages to divert dry weather flow (sewage) of about 285 million litres per day (MLD) to municipal sewer system, that is presently being discharged into the Mithi river, according to the tender documents published by the civic body.

Out of the four stages or packages, BMC recently floated two tenders for the third package. This package comprises of sewer line work of 7.6 kilometres, retaining wall of 7.4 km, service roads of 6.4 km, 28 interceptors, 26 gate pumps, three small sewage pumping stations and 8.85 km of beautification of river including a promenade. It will include landscaping and plantation as well.

Apart from the main aim of improving the quality of the river water, BMC is also taking this as an opportunity for flood mitigation measures and installing flood gates at tidal outfalls. A senior civic official from BMC’s storm water drains department said, “The floodgates will ensure water does not return into the city during high tide and heavy rain.”

The first tender aims at sewage interception and diversion, training of the river and beautification works at a cost of approximately Rs 1,100 crore between CST Bridge and Prem Nagar outfall in Kurla, including Vakola River.