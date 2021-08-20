Tenders floated for proposed Marina at Princess and Victoria docks

The Mumbai Port Trust has floated tenders for its proposed Marina, which will come up on the Princess and Victoria docks and will cater to yachts that visit or are based in Mumbai.

Mumbai Port Trust’s chief engineer Nagendra Mirajkar told The Indian Express, “We had issued the tenders in February and the process could not be completed due to the second wave of the pandemic, and there was no response as everything was closed. We issued a tender again on August 12 and will complete the process in the next 45 days.’’

Mirajkar said the Marina will be built on a public-private partnership basis.

He said the Mumbai Port Trust had reclaimed some land near the Princess Dock for the Offshore Container Terminal, which was shelved 15 years ago. Nearly eight acres had been carved out from this and will be given for the Marina and the investor will have to spend Rs 360 crore on the work.

There will be a provision to have 200 yachts and speedboats in the water and 100 on dry stacks on land, Mirajkar said. At present, boat owners use jetty 5 at the Gateway of India to board their speedboats. Yacht owners go in small speedboats to their yachts and this is quite cumbersome, he added. At least five years ago, a woman fell down while boarding a small speedboat at the Gateway.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board had made attempts to set up a Marina at the Gateway of India and one near Radio Club but the project did not take off. CIDCO, too, has also planned a Marina in Belapur Navi Mumbai, but the project is yet to take shape.