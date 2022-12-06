scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Tendering under process, survey underway for new Jogeshwari terminus

At present, Mumbai has six terminus – three each on Western and Central Railway. (Representational/File)
Western Railway (WR) will develop a new Jogeshwari terminus to cater to trains heading to Gujarat and Rajasthan from Mumbai. Tendering process for the development of the new station terminus is under process, said Ashok Kumar Misra, general manager, WR.

The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 68.99 crore.

According to the plan, the new terminus will have a full-length island platform, which can accommodate 24-coach train, with two berthing lines and a power-run down line. Besides, it will have a watering facility on both berthing lines.

A drone survey has been carried out for the terminus development. Complete survey of the station is in progress while engineering scale plan (ESP) is under preparation, according to the WR.

At present, Mumbai has six terminus – three each on Western and Central Railway.

The WR plans to shift a few of its long-distance trains from Mumbai Central and Bandra terminus.

In November 2021, the WR had sent a proposal for the proposed Jogeshwari terminus station. The approval for the project was obtained in May from Railway Board, New Delhi.

The new terminus will come up between Ram Mandir and the existing Jogeshwari railway station.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 10:53:36 pm
