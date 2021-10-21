Tendering process must be transparent, no one should be able to point fingers: CM to BMC

Days after being questioned by Opposition BJP about the tendering process for road repair works, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed BMC to carry out the process in a transparent manner to ensure that no one can allege irregularities.

In a virtual meeting with BMC officials, Thackeray discussed various issues – roads, illegal constructions, footpaths and dumping of debris among others.

“The tendering process for road repair works should be carried out in a systematic and transparent manner. It should be ensured that nobody can point fingers,” he said.

In the last few days, BJP and MNS leaders had raised questions on the quality of road repair works after BMC invited tenders worth over Rs 2,000 crore for the same.

The Opposition, while claiming that the civic body tweaked norms to allow blacklisted firms to bag works, alleged a nexus between contractors and engineers.

Civic elections are due early next year, and the Shiv Sena, which has held the BMC for several years now, does not want to be caught in any controversy that could turn into an election issue for the Opposition.

Thackeray also asked BMC to take action against illegal constructions on a war footing. “Illegal constructions will not be tolerated in Mumbai. Ward officers should act immediately and not bow down to anyone’s pressure. We are with you,” he told officials.

He further instructed the BMC to install CCTV cameras and take strict action against those who dump debris along the western and eastern express highways. A ward-wise team should be set up to keep a check on dumping of debris, he added.

Asking BMC officials to ensure that road works, footpaths and gardens are completed properly, Thackeray said, “Potholes should be filled on priority and in a time-bound manner.”

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to remain vigilant during the upcoming festive season, stating that though the number of Covid-19 cases has reduced in the city, the threat of the pandemic is still not completely over.