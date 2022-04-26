Tender out for residential tower for HC judges at Lands End

The state PWD has issued a tender for construction of a massive residential tower for High Court judges at Lands End in Malabar Hill at a cost of Rs 151 crore. The plot is spread over 1.5 acres and the proposal had received administrative and environment clearances. Each judge will get a house of 4000 sq feet along with servant quarters.

Until now, the Lands End plot housed four bungalows for judges. Naik said that these were in a dilapidated shape. A senior state government officer said that there was an acute shortage of housing for judges and a few years back, they were also given apartments at Sarang building, which was meant for IAS and IPS officers. This further hit the accommodation for government officers. At present, judges stay in Sarang and Vidhi buildings and Rocky Hill complex.

Naik said, “We will construct 4000 sq feet flats for 56 judges and they will have separate servant quarters. The building will be 32-storeyed and will also have basements.”

Work on the building will be finished in two years, said Naik.

The High Court has also sought space for a complete complex at government colony in Bandra but the proposal had taken a hit due to Covid. Presently, around 30 judges are functioning from the principal seat in Mumbai.